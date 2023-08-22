Menu

Crime

Car carrying 3 children, 2 adults shot at in Montreal’s east end

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2023 8:34 am
Montreal police are investigating after a car transporting five people, including three children, was shot at Monday night in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

At 7:45 p.m., police say they were called to Hochelaga and Desmarteau streets, where witnesses saw gunshots being fired. Authorities were directed northward, to Paul-Pau and Robitaille streets, where they found the targeted vehicle.

None of the passengers were injured in the shooting.

At the same location, police found a suspicious vehicle. The suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Trending Now

An investigation is underway.

with files from Global News’ Matilda Cerone

 

