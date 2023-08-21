‘Big problem:’ Thieves still stealing gear from wildfire crews in B.C.’s Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of personnel are working to contain an out-of-control wildfire in British Columbia’s Shuswap area, but without all of the critical equipment they need to do it.

For another day in a row, people have moved or stolen gear that belongs to the BC Wildfire Service — gear that was left in place for a reason, contrary to what a passerby may believe.

“We’re assuming, when we put gear up, that it’s going to stay there,” fire information officer Forrest Tower told Global News.

“There are people coming in from outside these communities, unfortunately, that are engaging in this.”

It’s primarily been an issue around the Bush Creek East fire complex in the southern Interior, which rages at more than 41,000 hectares in size.

On Sunday, Tower said, pumps, hoses, sprinklers, and an water delivery ATV have all gone missing since the fire’s major growth on Aug. 18. A number of pumps were stolen Monday morning as well.

The service has had to scramble to get new equipment in place.

“On the Scotch Creek bridge, we had to reset stuff up several times,” he said. “Not as much stuff was tampered with yesterday, so some moderate improvement.”

The RCMP is increasing its deployment into the area to keep watch over the equipment, which Tower fears is falling prey to “opportunists.”

Premier David Eby, meanwhile, expressed his disappointment. In a Monday news briefing, he said there have also been “isolated” incidents of mischief — like theft — reported in other fire-affected areas.

“We’ll put the best possible understanding on this — that people think they’re helping,” Eby said. “They are not. You’re not helping if you’re moving firefighter equipment.

“Firefighters are experts. The equipment is put there for a reason, and if it’s not there when the firefighters go to get it, that is a big problem.”

The Bush Creek East fire has razed an unknown number of homes in that area.

On Monday, Ku̓kpi7 Jamie Tomma of Skwla̓x te Secwe̓pemcu̓lecw — also called the Little Shuswap Lake Band — said he would not comment on damage in his nation until an assessment had been completed.

“I can happily say all band members are accounted for,” Tomma wrote in an emailed statement that asked for privacy as the community grapples with the disaster.

“To our community, we ask you not to believe any posts on social media unless they come from chief and council. We are working diligently on a plan to help you if you have suffered any losses.”

John MacLean of the Shuswap Emergency Program’s emergency operations centre said increasing winds were expected to hit the fire complex on Monday afternoon.

Of the gear thefts, the risk management officer said it was “horrible” to picture anyone jeopardizing efforts to save homes and lives.

“We’re very, very concerned about this,” MacLean told Global News.

“We’re committed to ensuring our first responders have a safe place to do the important work that they are doing, and having that equipment disappear or move makes everybody less safe.”

Ottawa has promised military aid in B.C.’s wildfire fight, with a Canadian Armed Forces base set to become operational in Vernon on Monday afternoon. Firefighters from Mexico, South Africa and Australia are expected to arrive this week as well.