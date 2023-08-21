Menu

Education

Quebec teachers call for better working conditions amid staff shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2023 12:55 pm
Teacher Nassima Sayah gives instructions during a French integration class for new arrivals, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Teacher Nassima Sayah gives instructions during a French integration class for new arrivals, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Unions representing Quebec teachers are calling on the provincial government to address staff shortages by improving working conditions.

Josée Scalabrini, president of a federation of 34 Quebec teachers unions, told a news conference Monday that teachers’ workloads have become untenable.

She says teachers need more resources to manage the number of students who have learning difficulties.

Scalabrini cited a survey of thousands of teachers that she said showed 100 per cent of respondents reported lacking resources and that 48 per cent of students experience difficulty learning.

Teachers unions are in the process of renegotiating with the government a collective agreement that expired at the end of March.

Scalabrini says negotiations should focus on encouraging teachers to stay in the profession after what she says have been two decades of neglect by Quebec governments.

