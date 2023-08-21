Gimli man, 85, killed in rural crash, Manitoba RCMP say

An 85-year-old driver from Gimli is dead after a crash Sunday morning in the RM of Bifrost-Riverton.
Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the intersection of roads 130N and 20E around 11:40 a.m. The investigation determined that the man’s westbound car had crashed with a pickup truck headed south, causing the truck to roll multiple times before both vehicles ended up in a ditch.
While the pickup driver, a 45-year-old man from Arnes, only received minor injuries, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP from the Gimli detachment continue to investigate.
Deadly year on Manitoba highways continues
