Gimli man, 85, killed in rural crash, Manitoba RCMP say

An 85-year-old driver from Gimli is dead after a crash Sunday morning in the RM of Bifrost-Riverton.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the intersection of roads 130N and 20E around 11:40 a.m. The investigation determined that the man’s westbound car had crashed with a pickup truck headed south, causing the truck to roll multiple times before both vehicles ended up in a ditch.

While the pickup driver, a 45-year-old man from Arnes, only received minor injuries, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP from the Gimli detachment continue to investigate.