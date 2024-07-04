Saskatoon speed limits drop for neighbourhood bikeways on Friday

Three stretches of road in Saskatoon will see speed limits drop to 30 kilometres-per-hour on Friday as part of a city initiative to reduce speed limits on neighbourhood bikeways.
Roads affected include 23rd Street West between Vancouver Avenue North and Avenue C North, Avenue I between the north and south legs of 23rd Street West and 14th Street East between Saskatchewan Crescent East and Cumberland Avenue.
The city said the 23rd Street bikeway allows a connection for cyclists between the downtown sector and Blairmore. The 14th Street bikeway connects several neighbourhoods to Meewasin Trail.
The city said the reduction in speed limits will help create a comfortable environment for all levels of cyclists.
