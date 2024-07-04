Saskatchewan and Alberta governments collaborate on Highway 17 passing lanes project

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan and Alberta are working together on a Highway 17 passing lanes project north of Lloydminster.

The project, once completed, will see three sets of new passing lanes on 46.75 kilometres of Highway 17 from Lloydminster and heading north.

“Saskatchewan has already done amazing advance work on a passing lanes strategy and it is exciting to see that will support this major Highway 17 project,” Sask. Highways Minister Lori Carr said.

“We know passing lanes make highways safer, are cost effective and support Saskatchewan’s strong and growing export-based economy, which allows our government to invest in the services and quality of life our citizens expect.”

The design for the project is expected to be done in 2025.

“Alberta is proud to work with Saskatchewan to advance these economic corridor projects that will improve the efficiency of our transportation networks, provide safe travel on these highways, and promote economic development opportunities,” said Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen.

Both provincial governments say this project is thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed between the provinces last year to improve the shared transportation system and strengthen supply chains.