Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stocks mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2023 11:44 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Losses in the utility, financial and telecommunications sectors weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late morning trading as Canada’s main stock index moved lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 67.76 points at 19,750.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 192.28 points at 34,308.38. The S&P 500 index was down 1.74 points at 4,367.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.85 points at 13,342.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.78 cents US compared with 73.79 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The October crude contract was up seven cents at US$80.73 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,916.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up a penny at US$3.71 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestocks toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices