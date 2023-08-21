Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Durham Region

Send this page to someone via email

An 83-year-old man from Scugog, Ont., is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Sunday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to the scene just before noon on Marsh Hill Road north of Scugog Line 9.

Police said there was a report of a collision involving a vehicle that was pulling an open trailer and went into a ditch.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time, died at the scene, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.