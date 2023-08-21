Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Aug. 21

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Aug. 21'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Aug. 21
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Aug. 21.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Exploring large equipment at Trucktastic and students face a challenging rental market in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Aug. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Trucktastic taking over Prairieland Park

The Trucktastic children’s expo is taking over Prairieland Park.

It’s a chance for children of all ages to get up close and explore large construction equipment and service vehicles.

Faith Rowland explains what is taking place at Trucktastic and how it supports Family Service Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Trucktastic taking over Prairieland Park'
Trucktastic taking over Prairieland Park

Challenging Saskatoon rental market for students

There’s a lot to think about for post-secondary students heading back to school. As the calendar flips from August to September, there are books to buy and course preparation.

Story continues below advertisement

But for many, there is also the need to find an affordable, safe place to call home, which can be a challenge.

Ishita Mann, president of the University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union, looks at the issue in Saskatoon and how a lack of affordable housing can impact studies.

Click to play video: 'Challenging Saskatoon rental market for students'
Challenging Saskatoon rental market for students

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 21

Trending Now

Rainy days — Emily-May Simmonds has your Monday, Aug. 21, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 21'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 21
HousingGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon HousingPrairieland ParkUSSUUniversity of Saskatchewan Students' UnionFamily Service SaskatoonTrucktasticSaskatoon Rental Market
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices