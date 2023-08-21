Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Aug. 21

See more sharing options

Exploring large equipment at Trucktastic and students face a challenging rental market in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Aug. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Trucktastic taking over Prairieland Park

The Trucktastic children’s expo is taking over Prairieland Park.

It’s a chance for children of all ages to get up close and explore large construction equipment and service vehicles.

Faith Rowland explains what is taking place at Trucktastic and how it supports Family Service Saskatoon.

4:07 Trucktastic taking over Prairieland Park

Challenging Saskatoon rental market for students

There’s a lot to think about for post-secondary students heading back to school. As the calendar flips from August to September, there are books to buy and course preparation.

But for many, there is also the need to find an affordable, safe place to call home, which can be a challenge.

Ishita Mann, president of the University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union, looks at the issue in Saskatoon and how a lack of affordable housing can impact studies.

4:21 Challenging Saskatoon rental market for students

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 21

Rainy days — Emily-May Simmonds has your Monday, Aug. 21, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.