Guelph man succumbs to injuries after falling from scooter

Guelph police say one man has died after falling from an electric scooter.

Police said emergency services were called to Victoria Road near Macalister Boulevard last Wednesday after a passerby reportedly found an individual unresponsive on the side of the road.

Authorities said the man had suffered serious head trauma and was found next to an electric kick scooter.

They said it’s not believed he had collided with a car.

The 52-year-old was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are looking to hear from anyone who may have seen a man riding a scooter before 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.