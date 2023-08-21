Menu

Fire

2-alarm fire at a warehouse in southeast Calgary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 8:36 am
A Calgary Fire truck on the scene of a fire. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department said firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building. Global News
A fire at a warehouse in the 3900 block of 54th Avenue Southeast was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Calgary Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they could see smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building.

Calgary fire said it called a second alarm due to the conditions and size of the building to ensure the resources needed were available at the scene.

Calgary fire said it was able to get the fire under control using aerial streams from three sides of the building.

Fire crews entered the building in an attempt to reach the origin of the fire.

The 911 caller and an employee of the warehouse were able to safely self-evacuate the building and provided Calgary fire with information that assisted with the interior attack of the fire.

ATCO and Enmax arrived to assist with the control and flow of utilities.

Calgary fire is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

The Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone with photos, video or information regarding the fire, especially prior to the fire department’s arrival, to please email piofire@calgary.ca.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

