Former pro basketball player hosts anti-racism tournament in Halifax

A weekend-long basketball tournament with an objective of bringing together youth of all backgrounds kicked off its third annual event at Citadel High School in Halifax this weekend.

Christopher Johnson, a former NCAA athlete and professional basketball player, launched the Anti-Racism Tournament in 2020.

In addition to competing on the court, the three-on-three tournament is geared toward mentoring youth through a process of collaboration, positive messaging, and engaging in anti-racism conversations with several prominent guest speakers — including African Nova Scotian educator Rachel Ross.

“I think the tournament itself is an act toward anti-racism,” Johnson, who’s from North Preston, N.S., said.

“Kids come in here from all different backgrounds, all different locations, and they get to play with people from different places.”

The tournament's organizer Chris Johnson, who also runs a community organization called the Tunnel Vision Association, most recently played for the Halifax Hurricanes in 2020.

He said the event aims to create lasting friendships and inspire a positive, inclusive environment.

Johnson, who spent four years playing professionally in Europe, said exposure to unfamiliar cultures overseas provided him with the open-minded perspective that he hopes to pass along to the next generation.

“Those barriers, once you’re able to break them and see what a person is about, different types of food, different types of values and backgrounds … but we’re all the same, we all care the same,” he said.

“This game is a way to grow relationships so even now as they’re (the players) competing very hard, they’re building relationships … some life-long connections that’ll last forever.”

He said NBA player Lindell Wigginton, who grew up in Halifax’s Uniacke Square area, made some appearances and offered support during the weekend tournament. Wigginton organized a basketball skills academy of his own in Halifax last weekend.

Amari Upshaw, a tournament participant who was also involved in Wigginton’s basketball camp, said he’s trying to gain as much playing experience as possible before joining Ontario’s Orangeville Prep Basketball Academy next week to further pursue his basketball endeavours.

“I’m just trying to see as many faces as I can before I move on,” he said, adding that he’s grateful to continue receiving insight and expertise from the likes of both Johnson and Wigginton.

“These camps are really good for all my skills.”

Both the tournament's semi-finals and final games will be played on Sunday.

Nevaeh O’Connell, who spent the weekend volunteering at the event, said as someone who’s played basketball throughout her life, she was encouraged to help out and see the game from a different perspective.

“These tournaments have been a great opportunity for the community and now I’ve gotten to an age where I can just give back from a coaching perspective, I even got an opportunity to ref a little bit,” she said.

Navaeh O'Connell volunteered during this year's tournament, offering expertise from her years of playing as both a coach and referee.

“You get to see the pure joy of the little kids … and you can see how happy they are when they make their first bucket or play as a team, to see it from a different perspective is really special.”

Hundreds of athletes ranging between grades five to 12 competed in this year’s tournament.

“I’ll definitely continue to volunteer here,” she said.

The event kicked off on Friday and consisted of 65 teams, but now are only down to four, as both the semi-finals and finals will take place on Sunday.

“We got cameras in here live streaming, we have parents in here and the kids are competing hard, it’s like a movie atmosphere in here,” Johnson said.

“It’s the best thing in the world.”

— with files from Vanessa Wright