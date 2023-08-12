‘Dream big’: NBA pro Lindell Wigginton hosts basketball camp in Halifax

Dozens of young basketball players from the Halifax area gathered in the Saint Mary’s University gym on Saturday morning to watch as a National Basketball Association (NBA) star stepped onto the court to offer some words of inspiration.

Lindell Wigginton, 25, who grew up nearby in the city’s Uniacke Square area, launched his inaugural weekend-long basketball camp at the university’s Homburg Centre in hopes of developing the next generation of talent.

The Milwaukee Bucks point guard said through his skills academy, he aims to offer resources and insight that weren’t available to him when he first started out.

“Growing up, I never had anybody to look up to that was in the position I’m in, so being able to come back and give back to the youth was a blessing for me.… I think I’m more excited than them,” he smiled.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Lindell Wigginton speaks to the crowd of young participants before getting things underway. Vanessa Wright

Wigginton, who signed with the Bucks in 2022, said one of his biggest takeaways from competing in the NBA has been learning “the importance of preparation,” which is something he plans on instilling into the young participants.

“You got to put the work in in the dark so you can shine in the light,” he said, adding that he plans to touch on the importance of developing a disciplined work ethic in relation to his ascension as a professional athlete, which he describes as “probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

In addition to activities on the court, the weekend camp will feature a classroom element.

“You have to do well in the classroom to even get on the court,” Wigginton said. “It’s important because you got to have the marks to get into school and also the marks to stay on the court.”

Story continues below advertisement

While in college, Wigginton played for the Iowa State Cyclones in the NCAA before going professional in 2019.

Jesslyn Cholock, a 15-year-old participant in the weekend’s events, said she’s hoping to improve her defensive and shooting skills during the camp.

“This is a really special opportunity to train with an NBA player. It’s really exciting,” she said.

Cholock said in addition to improving her technical skills, she hopes the weekend will lead her to make new friends and get to practise with a wide range of players.

View image in full screen Attendees listen to opening remarks before kicking off a weekend of basketball. Vanessa Wright

Trayvone Clayton, an organizer for the weekend’s academy, said it’s important to host events like this in Halifax as basketball is an integral part of the local culture.

“Basketball plays a huge part in the community, it’s something that holds us together, it keeps us whole, and that’s why we’re having this,” he said. “It’s just about creating opportunities and giving back to the kids.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s about the kids socializing, getting to know each other, but learning the exact routine that Lindell goes through, the hard work that you got to put in to make it to the league.”

Clayton, who grew up alongside Wigginton, says the camp is about a lot more than just basketball.

“We have educational sessions … because there are some kids here that don’t want to go to the NBA, they’re here because they get the opportunity,” he said, adding that there will be classroom sessions discussing the importance of working toward receiving an education.

“It will show kids exactly what it takes, the emotions that you go through, the feelings you face…. you have to stay tough to get through these moments.

“Lindell’s one of the humblest people that I know, and everything that he tells me he did to get where he is now, that’s what we’re going to teach these kids.”

View image in full screen Players warm up during Saturday’s sessions. Vanessa Wright

On top of the mental, preparational and technical basketball skills that Wigginton will help participants develop throughout the weekend, there’s one main message that he hopes will stick with them: “Dream big.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I was once in their same position. I think for a young kid … (you should) dream bigger than anyone could ever dream for you,” he said.

Regarding his personal career, the Halifax native said he’s been busy training in anticipation of his third season in the top flight of professional basketball.

“I know this is a big year for me, a different role for me as well, so I got to be prepared.… I’m going into any situation prepared and I’m going to make sure that I’m the one that puts in the work and that I’m prepared at any given moment.”

Wigginton still has a couple of months of training before returning to the court, as the Bucks play their first game of the 2023-24 preseason against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 8.

— with files from Vanessa Wright