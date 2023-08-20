Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

AMO annual general meeting, conference begins in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 20, 2023 2:17 pm
summer london ontario sign spring View image in full screen
FILE. Andrew Graham / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 1,500 members of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) are arriving in London, Ont., for its annual general meeting and conference.

The conference is held between Aug. 20 to 23 at RBC Place London, and will see municipal leaders from across the province engaging in policy and program workshops and study tours.

London mayor Josh Morgan says the conference is an important opportunity to showcase initiatives and strategies.

“It’s always an opportunity for municipal officials to learn from experts, learn from each other and share our best practices,” he said.

One of the initiatives being showcased is a panel on homelessness on Wednesday.

Morgan will take part in the panel to discuss London’s first-of-its-kind Health and Homelessness Whole of Community System Response.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s event features more than 60 keynote presenters, including:

  • Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
  • Hon. Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
  • Marit Stiles, Leader of the Ontario NDP and Official Opposition
  • John Fraser, Interim Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party
  • Mike Schreiner, Leader of the Green Party of Ontario
  • Colin Best, AMO President

“This is an opportunity where the province is here to listen and we’re here to hear what they’ve got to say too,” said Ward 9 councillor and London AMO representative Anna Hopkins. “It’s a great opportunity to share our learnings.”

During the conference, guests will also learn about London’s UNESCO City of Music designation, the Dundas Place flexible street, and developments such as 100 Kellogg Lane and West 5.

Trending Now

AMO is a non-profit association that represents more than 400 municipal governments across Ontario.

The conference will return to London again in the summer of 2027.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs and Marshall Healey 

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s political leaders react to AG report on Greenbelt land removal'
Ontario’s political leaders react to AG report on Greenbelt land removal
Advertisement
More on Politics
LondonpoliticsLondon OntarioAssociation of Municipalities of OntarioAMOAMO conferenceAMO meetingLondon AMO meeting conference
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices