AMO annual general meeting, conference begins in London, Ont.

More than 1,500 members of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) are arriving in London, Ont., for its annual general meeting and conference.

The conference is held between Aug. 20 to 23 at RBC Place London, and will see municipal leaders from across the province engaging in policy and program workshops and study tours.

London mayor Josh Morgan says the conference is an important opportunity to showcase initiatives and strategies.

“It’s always an opportunity for municipal officials to learn from experts, learn from each other and share our best practices,” he said.

One of the initiatives being showcased is a panel on homelessness on Wednesday.

Morgan will take part in the panel to discuss London’s first-of-its-kind Health and Homelessness Whole of Community System Response.

This year’s event features more than 60 keynote presenters, including:

Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

Hon. Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Marit Stiles, Leader of the Ontario NDP and Official Opposition

John Fraser, Interim Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

Mike Schreiner, Leader of the Green Party of Ontario

Colin Best, AMO President

“This is an opportunity where the province is here to listen and we’re here to hear what they’ve got to say too,” said Ward 9 councillor and London AMO representative Anna Hopkins. “It’s a great opportunity to share our learnings.”

During the conference, guests will also learn about London’s UNESCO City of Music designation, the Dundas Place flexible street, and developments such as 100 Kellogg Lane and West 5.

AMO is a non-profit association that represents more than 400 municipal governments across Ontario.

The conference will return to London again in the summer of 2027.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs and Marshall Healey