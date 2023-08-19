Young Quebec players compete for a chance to represent Montreal Canadiens

Send this page to someone via email

Some of the best nine- and 10-year-old hockey players hit the ice in Pierrefonds on Saturday, competing for a chance to represent Quebec and claim a spot on the 2024 Montreal Canadiens Brick team.

“We’re happy with the turnout — we’re happy with the talent that we’re seeing,” said Dave Harroch, the team’s general manager.

“It looks like we’re going to have another good team next year.”

The 2023 team is still on a high from their big win last month.

The team brought home the Brick Cup, something no Quebec team has ever been able to do.

The Brick Invitational is a longstanding tournament that takes place in Edmonton and brings together the best nine- and 10-year-old hockey players from all over North America.

The tournament has featured plenty of players that have gone onto have long NHL careers, like John Tavares and Steven Stamkos, just to name a few.

“Traditionally, there’s about three or four players on the average, on every team produced here that will get drafted to the NHL,” said Harroch.

In hopes that next year’s team will continue the winning streak, Harroch recruited Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron to be part of the coaching staff.

“When Dave approached me to help be an assistant coach, I thought definitely I’ll be part of it,” said Byron.

“I love giving back my time, helping the kids, pass on the hockey knowledge — it’s a really fun environment.”

Players from the 2023 team, who were on the benches helping and cheering the new kids on say they hope their team sets a precedent.

“We’re all happy for the win and hope that next year, the team will do the same thing,” said Alessandro Maurizio, a defenceman on last year’s team.

They even had some words of wisdom for the next generation.

“Listen to your coaches, work hard and you’ll have lots of success,” said Tyler Steinberg.

