Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

BC Ferries CEO says company working on ‘customer recovery plan’ after vessel removed

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Key BC Ferries vessel out of service, causing cancellations'
Key BC Ferries vessel out of service, causing cancellations
More frustrating news for BC Ferries passengers. More cancellations due to mechanical and staffing issues. Troy Charles reports one of the ferry provider's biggest ships will be out of service, possibly for weeks.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A key BC Ferries C-class vessel has been removed from service due to a mechanical issue.

The Coastal Renaissance, which was operating on the Tsawwassen and Duke Point route, has an issue with a motor in the engine.

BC Ferries CEO Nicolas Jimenez said the timeline for the vessel to return to service will be measured in weeks, not days.

Jimenez gave an update on the situation on Friday and said BC Ferries is working on a customer recovery plan.

“We are working with customers who are impacted — we are doing this every day — and we will do this for as long as we need to,” he said. “We have a large team that is working continuously to contact customers and book them on other sailings, refund them and offer them free vouchers for future travel.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries vessel out for ‘weeks,’ causing cancellations'
BC Ferries vessel out for ‘weeks,’ causing cancellations

BC Ferries has been able to add extra capacity on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the Tsawwassen and Duke Point route.

It also said it’s fully staffed and is working with local police detachments to prevent traffic chaos.

There is also a priority queue with customer care that has been created for those impacted.

Jimenez said the company is not done with new preparations and more actions will be taken in the coming days to address the vessel being out of service and a long weekend approaching in early September. It was not said what those preparations would be, at this time.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries CEO addresses issues, says crews and ferries ready for long weekend'
BC Ferries CEO addresses issues, says crews and ferries ready for long weekend

Jimenez said due to the removal of the vessel, more service changes will be announced in the coming hours and days.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Our goal is to keep the reservation levels, which are around 85 per cent, where they are. Maintain the very small percentage of availability for other customers because we know they have certain needs that can’t be planned for,” Jimenez said.

“(We will) find people additional opportunities take sailings at other times. We are also exploring the potential to provide sailings early in the morning and late at night.”

The C-class ferries have had problems this summer, with the Coastal Celebration needing repairs in a dry dock in July.

“Our Customer Service Centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know if we have space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled,” BC Ferries staff said in an alert. “In the case of a cancellation, we will refund fees and/or fares.”

BC Ferries encourages all passengers to stay up to date by visiting its social media pages and website.

More on BC
BCBC FerriesBC ferries updateBC Ferries CEO Nicolas JimenezBC Ferries lost vesselBC ferries update FridayThe Coastal Renaissance
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices