Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

City of Vancouver mulls property tax increase, cap for next year

By Andrea Macpherson & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver mulling over property tax increase, cap for next year'
City of Vancouver mulling over property tax increase, cap for next year
At Wednesday night’s council meeting, councillors debated the potential property tax rate with some being for the seven per cent and some being for a more affordable rate of 5.5 per cent. Andrea Macpherson has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A City of Vancouver staff report says a seven per cent increase in property tax is needed for 2025 to finance running the city.

At Wednesday night’s council meeting, councillors debated the potential property tax rate with some of them being for the seven per cent and some being for a more affordable 5.5 per cent.

Councillors also debated a possible cap on property tax increases starting with next year, as a way to make the city more affordable.

In the staff report presented to council, it states, the seven per cent property tax is an annual figure needed to balance the budget every year.

That increase could be an additional $98 a year for a median strata property.

The council-majority ABC Party councillors felt that increase is too high despite and other councillors said the potential cap could leave city initiatives without funding.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an opportunity for us to really take some leadership on this particular file and continue to do the tough work that we do every single day to make sure we can run this city without making it completely unaffordable,” councillor Rebecca Bligh said at the council meeting.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver City Council passes motion for safer streets'
Vancouver City Council passes motion for safer streets
Trending Now

“Give me the information. Give me the different scenarios. I can’t tell you right now 5.5 per cent … what that means, what the impact might mean of going to 5.5 per cent when our staff have said they want to see seven per cent,” Vancouver councillor Adriane Carr said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Council approved a 7.5 per cent increase for property taxes for 2024. City staff have been asked by council to crunch some additional number before reporting back to council at a future meeting.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver re-launches ‘Alcohol on Beaches’ pilot project'
Vancouver re-launches ‘Alcohol on Beaches’ pilot project
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices