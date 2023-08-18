Suspect charged after woman followed, harassed by man with knife in Vaughan: police

A suspect has been charged after a woman was followed and harassed by a man with a knife in Vaughan, police say.
York Regional Police said on Thursday at 10:30 p.m., officers received a 9-1-1 call from a woman who said she was being harassed by a man with a knife.
Officers said the woman was walking in the Highway 7 West and Martin Grove Road area with another woman when a man approached them on foot.
According to police, the man allegedly tried to engage them in conversation and offered them a ride home but was declined.
“The suspect continued to follow the women as they went to a bus shelter,” police said in a news release. “After one of them got on a bus, the suspect approached the lone victim, displayed a knife and tried to coerce her to come with him.”
Police said the victim ran away and called police.
The suspect was located in the area and was arrested after a short pursuit.
According to police, the suspect was driving a red, 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck that was found parked at a nearby gas station.
Police said a 40-year-old man from East Gwillimbury was charged with criminal harassment and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was held for a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- U.K. neonatal nurse Lucy Letby guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill others
- ‘You stop and help the person:’ Ontario mom speaks out after verdict in hit-and-run case
- Phony doctor selling fake COVID-19 cure arrested after 3-year manhunt
- Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
Comments