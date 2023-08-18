Suspect charged after woman followed, harassed by man with knife in Vaughan: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been charged after a woman was followed and harassed by a man with a knife in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Thursday at 10:30 p.m., officers received a 9-1-1 call from a woman who said she was being harassed by a man with a knife.

Officers said the woman was walking in the Highway 7 West and Martin Grove Road area with another woman when a man approached them on foot.

According to police, the man allegedly tried to engage them in conversation and offered them a ride home but was declined.

“The suspect continued to follow the women as they went to a bus shelter,” police said in a news release. “After one of them got on a bus, the suspect approached the lone victim, displayed a knife and tried to coerce her to come with him.”

Police said the victim ran away and called police.

The suspect was located in the area and was arrested after a short pursuit.

According to police, the suspect was driving a red, 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck that was found parked at a nearby gas station.

Police said a 40-year-old man from East Gwillimbury was charged with criminal harassment and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.