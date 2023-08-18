Man convicted in sex assaults on underage girls to be released in Calgary  

The Calgary Police Service issued a warning Friday morning ahead of the release of a high-risk offender who has completed his most recent sentence.
Aaron Edward Gatza was set to be released in Calgary following a four-year sentence for breaching a long-term supervision order and failing to comply with a prohibition order regarding children, according to police officials.
Gatza has been deemed a high-risk to reoffend and remains under a 10-year, long-term supervision order.
The 31-year-old was previously convicted on charges of sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, and criminal harassment, with the offences targeting underage females. The crime took place in Calgary and Sudbury, Ont.
Police officials have released a photo and description of Gatza so members of the public can “take suitable precautionary measures” to ensure their safety.
He is described as:
- 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall;
- Weighing 82 kilograms (181 pounds); and,
- Having brown hair and brown eyes.
The Calgary Police Service says it does not condone vigilante action.
