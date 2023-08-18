Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man convicted in sex assaults on underage girls to be released in Calgary  

By Ryan White Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 3:08 pm
The Calgary Police Service issued a warning ahead of the Aug. 18, 2023 release of Aaron Edward Gatza, deemed a high-risk to reoffend.
The Calgary Police Service issued a warning ahead of the Aug. 18, 2023 release of Aaron Edward Gatza, deemed a high-risk to reoffend. Supplied/Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service issued a warning Friday morning ahead of the release of a high-risk offender who has completed his most recent sentence.

Aaron Edward Gatza was set to be released in Calgary following a four-year sentence for breaching a long-term supervision order and failing to comply with a prohibition order regarding children, according to police officials.

Gatza has been deemed a high-risk to reoffend and remains under a 10-year, long-term supervision order.

The 31-year-old was previously convicted on charges of sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, and criminal harassment, with the offences targeting underage females. The crime took place in Calgary and Sudbury, Ont.

Trending Now

Police officials have released a photo and description of Gatza so members of the public can “take suitable precautionary measures” to ensure their safety.

He is described as:

Story continues below advertisement
  • 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall;
  • Weighing 82 kilograms (181 pounds); and,
  • Having brown hair and brown eyes.

The Calgary Police Service says it does not condone vigilante action.

More on Crime
Calgary Police ServiceSexual Assaulthigh risk offenderinmate releasedAaron Edward GatzaAaron GatzaCPS warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices