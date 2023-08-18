SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfires 2023: Where to get the latest updates, evacuation orders and alerts

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 6:17 pm
A look at the McDougall Lake fire burning in West Kelowna on Aug. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A look at the McDougall Lake fire burning in West Kelowna on Aug. 17, 2023. Submitted to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Unstable weather conditions have caused wildfires around B.C. to ignite, forcing thousands from their homes and thousands more could be told to leave at a moment’s notice.

British Columbians can rely on Global News for the latest updates on the changing situation.

BC1 will be providing wall-to-wall coverage.

BC1 will also be streaming on our live player 24/7.

Find the latest updates on Global Okanagan and Global BC.

You can also watch Global News on Amazon Prime Video.

Customers can access the news feeds via the Prime Video app, which is free to download on compatible smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, select game consoles or online.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, download the Global Go app onto your device.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Historic Nahatlatch Lookout tower burns near in B.C. wildfire'
Historic Nahatlatch Lookout tower burns near in B.C. wildfire

 

 

More on BC
WildfireBC WildfireBC wildfiresBC wildfire latestBc Wildfire NewsBC wildfires todayBC wildfires 2023Kelowna fireswest kelowna firesBC wildfire news latest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices