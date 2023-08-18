Man’s Mercedes carjacked after being rear-ended at Markham stop sign: police

Police are seeking a suspect after a carjacking was reported in Markham.
York Regional Police said on Thursday at around 11:10 p.m., a victim was driving his Mercedes C-Class when he was struck from behind at a stop sign in the Rinas Avenue and Beaverbrae Drive area.
Police said when the man got out to inspect the damage, a suspect exited a vehicle pointing a knife at the victim and demanded the keys to his car.
Officers said the suspect turned over his keys and both vehicles left.
“Fortunately, the victim was not physically injured,” police said.
Police are now searching for a male suspect standing around five-feet-ten-inches tall. He was seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black ski mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
