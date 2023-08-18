Evacuation order, alerts issued for Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burning near Shuswap Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A massive wildfire burning in the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District has resulted in an evacuation order and alerts for the area.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning just north of Shuswap Lake near Blind Bay. The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has issued an evacuation order due to the fire.

The evacuation order spans from 4001 to 4596 Meadow Creek Rd. in the CSRD Electoral Area F (Upper Meadow Creek, Celista).

These are the only addresses under evacuation order at this time, according to the regional district.

An evacuation alert is also active for the Scotch Creek and Lee Creek areas. See the map below.

An Evacuation ALERT has been expanded for 4705, 4831, 4836 Meadow Creek Road and 4989, 4993 Line 17 Road. Warning: you may need to evacuate. https://t.co/tA3FALdk01 https://t.co/mjC1XDwRoD pic.twitter.com/Rq944uBPMs — Columbia Shuswap Regional District (@ColShuRegDist) August 18, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire Service officials gave an update on the fire around 11 p.m. Thursday.

“As of 11 P.M., there is no organized spread south of the powerlines. Crews remain on site and are patrolling for hotspots and extinguishing them,” staff said in an update.

“However, the fire is very visible along Shuswap Lake.”

Officials said they expect fire activity to be increased on Friday due to winds and a possible cold front.

“There is low fire activity along the west and southwest flank of the fire. Crews have been working to patrol for hotspots and conduct small-scale ignitions along this flank,” BC Wildfire staff said.

“The cold front will have far less impact on this side of the fire than the southeast and east.”

There are currently 43 wildland firefighters and 15 helicopters fighting the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. There are also 20 pieces of heavy equipment and 15 structure protection resources supporting.