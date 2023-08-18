Gas line severed as car crashes into home in south London, 1 driver charged

One person has been charged and emergency crews remain at the scene of a collision that ruptured a gas line in a home in southwest London, Ont., on Thursday evening.

First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wharncliffe Road South and Byron Avenue East.

Colin Shewell, deputy platoon chief with the London Fire Department, told Global News the collision resulted in one of the cars striking a residence, which severed the gas line as well as a hydro pole, resulting in a number of homes being evacuated.

“We were able to work with the partners, such as Enbridge Gas and London Hydro, to shut off the gas (and) segregate the hydro, but the concern we have now is that the car is wedged between the hydro pole and the building,” he said, identifying the affected address as 122 Wharncliffe Rd. S.

Shewell also told Global News that two people were treated at the scene and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles has been charged with failing to stop at a red light.

Wharncliffe Road between Byron Avenue and Euclid Avenue remains closed as of 11 a.m. on Friday as emergency crews, including a structural engineer with the City of London, continue to access the scene.

“We’re looking at the next steps of shoring up the building, doing locates to make sure that the gas can be reconnected, and also making sure that the car can be removed safely, as well as get the hydro hooked back up in the area,” Shewell said.

A temporary road closure is in place at Wharncliffe Road between Byron Avenue and Euclid Avenue. The road is anticipated to reopen approximately at 9 am tomorrow. Please follow detour signs to reach your destination.#LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/Pbwtu5Qm9n — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) August 18, 2023

While police said there is no estimate as to how long the road will remain closed, Shewell told Global News that crews look “on track to hopefully have the road open around 12 p.m.”

“We want to thank everyone for being understanding and we really appreciate the patience with the closure. The city is mindful of that and we’re working diligently to ensure that the area is opened as soon as possible,” he added.