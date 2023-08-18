Wanted federal offender known to frequent GTA, Peterborough, York Region

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad is requesting the public’s help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Spencer Sebastiampillai, 49, is currently serving a two-year, nine-month sentence for robbery, assault causing bodily harm and disguise with intent to comment an indictable offence.

He is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Peterborough and York Region, OPP say.

He is described as five feet four inches tall and 141 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has the following tattoos: “5” on the right side of his chest, a heart on his left thigh and a scroll on the right side of his upper back.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the ROPE at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.