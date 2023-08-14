Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Federal offender on parole walks into Ontario hospital after shot in the leg: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 2:58 pm
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Police in Hamilton are investigating a shooting that saw a victim walk into a local hospital with a non-life threatening wound. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man shot in Hamilton’s east end on Sunday morning was a federal offender on parole, according to police.

Wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant, the victim turned up at a local hospital around 11 a.m. with a non-life-threatening wound to his leg in what’s believed to be a “targeted” incident.

Const. Indy Bharaj says investigators were deployed to a clinic near King Street East and Owen Place after a report the man walked into an urgent care unit.

The offender has since been returned to Correctional Services Canada and is expected to undergo a post-suspension hearing before a parole board.

Hamilton police did not identify the injured man, citing policy on naming victims.  Both the OPP and Corrections Canada also did not reveal information on the suspect.

Local detectives are still seeking details of the shooting and asking anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mob of thieves ransacks LA Nordstrom, stealing thousands of dollars worth in merchandise'
Mob of thieves ransacks LA Nordstrom, stealing thousands of dollars worth in merchandise
Related News
Hamilton newsHamilton PoliceCanada-Wide WarrantWantedking street eastFederal offenderRopeowen placerepeat offender parile enforcement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices