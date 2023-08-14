Federal offender on parole walks into Ontario hospital after shot in the leg: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man shot in Hamilton’s east end on Sunday morning was a federal offender on parole, according to police.

Wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant, the victim turned up at a local hospital around 11 a.m. with a non-life-threatening wound to his leg in what’s believed to be a “targeted” incident.

Const. Indy Bharaj says investigators were deployed to a clinic near King Street East and Owen Place after a report the man walked into an urgent care unit.

The offender has since been returned to Correctional Services Canada and is expected to undergo a post-suspension hearing before a parole board.

Hamilton police did not identify the injured man, citing policy on naming victims. Both the OPP and Corrections Canada also did not reveal information on the suspect.

Local detectives are still seeking details of the shooting and asking anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.