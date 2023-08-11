Wanted federal offender known to visit Peterborough, Simcoe, Brantford, Hamilton, Sudbury

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement is looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of full parole.

Paul St. Pierre, 46, is known to frequent the Peterborough, Simcoe, Brantford, Hamilton and Sudbury areas.

He is currently serving a sentence of 12 years, seven month and 15 days for break-and-enter and property-related offences, ROPE reports.

St. Pierre stands 6-feet, 2-inches (188 cm), and weighs 250 pounds (114 kgs) and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos consisting of the words “SYRIS” on the right side and “KAYLA” on the left side of his neck.

He also has a cat/devil tattoo on the upper part of his right arm, a woman with a shield in smoke on his right forearm, and the following dates “041503” on his left hand and “051205” on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.