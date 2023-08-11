Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted federal offender known to visit Peterborough, Simcoe, Brantford, Hamilton, Sudbury

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 3:17 pm
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating Paul St. Pierre, a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. View image in full screen
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating Paul St. Pierre, a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. OPP ROPE Squad photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement is looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of full parole.

Paul St. Pierre, 46, is known to frequent the Peterborough, Simcoe, Brantford, Hamilton and Sudbury areas.

He is currently serving a sentence of 12 years, seven month and 15 days for break-and-enter and property-related offences, ROPE reports.

St. Pierre stands 6-feet, 2-inches (188 cm), and weighs 250 pounds (114 kgs) and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos consisting of the words “SYRIS” on the right side and “KAYLA” on the left side of his neck.

He also has a cat/devil tattoo on the upper part of his right arm, a woman with a shield in smoke on his right forearm, and the following dates “041503” on his left hand and “051205” on his right hand.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

                  

More on Crime
HamiltonPeterboroughBrantfordCanada-Wide WarrantWantedSudburysimcoeTattoosRoperepeat offender parole enforcementPaul St. Pierre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices