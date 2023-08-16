Menu

Crime

Wanted man found with cocaine, oxycodone at Bobcaygeon motel: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 4:59 pm
Cocaine, oxycodone and cellphones were seized during the arrest of a man wanted on warrants.
Cocaine, oxycodone and cellphones were seized during the arrest of a man wanted on warrants. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
OPP officers seized cocaine and oxycodone pills during the arrest of a wanted man at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., motel on Tuesday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the arrest took place shortly after noon and was made by members of the community street crime unit.

More than  230 grams of cocaine, over 180 oxycodone pills, and five cellphones were found at the scene..

Pierre Kalata, 41, fom East Gwillimbury, Ont., was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and opioid).

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 14.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

