Wanted man found with cocaine, oxycodone at Bobcaygeon motel: Kawartha Lakes OPP

OPP officers seized cocaine and oxycodone pills during the arrest of a wanted man at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., motel on Tuesday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the arrest took place shortly after noon and was made by members of the community street crime unit.

More than 230 grams of cocaine, over 180 oxycodone pills, and five cellphones were found at the scene..

Pierre Kalata, 41, fom East Gwillimbury, Ont., was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and opioid).

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 14.