Crime

Drugs and weapons seized during 10-day lockdown at Warkworth Institution

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 4:07 pm
Warkworth Institution officials seized contraband during a 10-day search and lockdown. View image in full screen
Warkworth Institution officials seized contraband during a 10-day search and lockdown. File
Drugs, weapons and other items were found during a 10-day lockdown and search at Warkworth Institution, prison officials announced Friday.

The lockdown and search went into effect on Aug. 1 at the medium-level federal prison in Campbellford, located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough. Both were lifted on Friday.

During the search, staff located contraband and a number of unauthorized items, according to the federal agency.

Among the items seized include:

  • 918 grams of marijuana
  • 100 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate)
  • 14 handmade “stabbing” weapons
  • a black handle
  • a threaded steel tube
  • cellphones and accessories

Visitation to the prison will resume on Saturday, Aug. 12.

“The Correctional Service of Canada has measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the CSC stated. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

