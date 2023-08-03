Menu

Crime

Warkworth Institution imposes lockdown for ‘exceptional search’

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 8:35 am
Warkworth Institution have been under a lockdown since Aug. 1 as staff conduct an exceptional search. View image in full screen
Warkworth Institution have been under a lockdown since Aug. 1 as staff conduct an exceptional search. File
A lockdown remains in effect this week at Warkworth Institution in the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont.,

According to the Correctional Service of Canada on Thursday morning, a lockdown was put in place on Aug. 1 at the medium-level federal prison to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates,” stated Mike Shrider, regional communications manager.

Visits to the prison located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough have been suspended until the search is completed, Shrider said.

“Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so,” he said.

More to come.

LockdownCorrectional Service of CanadaCampbellfordWarkworth InstitutionMunicipality of Trent HillsPrison LockdownWarkworth Institution lockdownwarkworth exceptional searchwarkworth prison lockdown
