Crime

Assault at Warkworth Institution sends inmate to hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 5:06 pm
Warkworth Institution officials seized packages containing contraband on the prison property on Sept. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Warkworth Institution officials seized packages containing contraband on the prison property on Sept. 3, 2022. File
Prison officials and OPP continue to investigate an assault that sent an inmate at Warkworth Institution to hospital late last month.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), on May 28 an inmate was assaulted at the medium-level federal prison located 60 kilometres southwest of Peterborough.

The CSC says the inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital.

Northumberland OPP said on Monday an individual suffered “serious injuries” at the prison.

On Tuesday, the CSC stated no staff members or any other inmates were injured during the incident.

Both OPP and the CSC continue to investigate the incident.

“The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” the CSC stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.”

Northumberland OPP say anyone with information is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122. or anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston'
OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston
Northumberland OPPCorrectional Service of CanadaTrent HillsCorrectionsCSCWarkworth InstitutionFederal CorrectionsInjured Inmateprison assault
