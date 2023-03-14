Menu

Crime

Package containing contraband seized at Warkworth Institution

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 12:41 pm
Prison officials seized contraband at Warkworth Institution on March 11, 2023.
Prison officials seized contraband at Warkworth Institution on March 11, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
A package containing contraband was seized at Warkworth Institution on the weekend.

According to the Correctional Service Canada, staff at the medium-security federal prison on March 11 seized a package that contained approximately 219 grams of marijuana, 200 grams of tobacco and rolling papers, cellphones and accessories.

The prison is located about located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Read more: Watchdogs, MPs slam Canada’s prison officials on treatment of Black, Indigenous inmates

The seizure is the third reported this year and the first since a suspected drone dropped a package containing contraband in early February.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

The prison also has a number of tools to prevent drugs and contraband from entering, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

MarijuanaCorrectional Service CanadaContrabandWarkworth Institutionfederal prisoncontraband seizedTabacco
