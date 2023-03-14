Package containing contraband seized at Warkworth Institution

See more sharing options

A package containing contraband was seized at Warkworth Institution on the weekend.

According to the Correctional Service Canada, staff at the medium-security federal prison on March 11 seized a package that contained approximately 219 grams of marijuana, 200 grams of tobacco and rolling papers, cellphones and accessories.

The prison is located about located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

The seizure is the third reported this year and the first since a suspected drone dropped a package containing contraband in early February.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

The prison also has a number of tools to prevent drugs and contraband from entering, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.