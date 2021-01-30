Menu

Canada
January 30 2021 5:56pm
Class action alleges Canada prison workers endure systemic racism

A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges Canadian prison staff are subjected to racist work environments and that the corrections service violates the rights of racialized employees.

