Crime

Inmate dies of injuries following May assault at Warkworth Institution

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 4:18 pm
Northumberland OPP say an inmate at Warkworth Institution died Saturday of injuries suffered during an assault on May 28. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say an inmate at Warkworth Institution died Saturday of injuries suffered during an assault on May 28. File
An inmate at Warkworth Institution in the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont., died on the weekend following an assault at the prison in late May 2023.

According to Northumberland OPP, on May 28 police received information about an inmate who had suffered serious injuries following a reported assault at the medium-level federal prison 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Correctional Service of Canada said the inmate was evaluated by staff members and taken to hospital.

The CSC and OPP reported that the inmate succumbed to the injuries on Saturday.

CSC has identified the inmate as Vuk Peric. He had been in custody since June 15, 2021, to serve a four-year, eight-month, 14-day sentence for offences including drug trafficking, possessing forged documents, and criminal harassment.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified, the CSC stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances,” stated the federal agency. “CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.”

The OPP’s crime unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Service continue to investigate the incident in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

