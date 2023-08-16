Menu

Crime

2 arrested after firearms, drugs, seized during traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 3:08 pm
Two men in Lindsay, Ont., face multiple drug and firearm-related charges following a traffic stop by police on Aug. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Two men in Lindsay, Ont., face multiple drug and firearm-related charges following a traffic stop by police on Aug. 15, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Two men from Lindsay, Ont., face drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop by police on Tuesday night.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:40 p.m., an officer noticed a man wanted by police in the passenger seat of a vehicle travelling in the area of St. Joseph Road and Angeline Street.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the passenger provided a false name. He was arrested and fond in possession of 99 crams of cocaine and a quantity of cash.

A further search led to the seizure of 37 grams of suspected fentanyl, a shotgun (with a tampered serial number), an air soft handgun and shotgun and ammunition.

Two men, both age, 29, were charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, seven firearm-related charges, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the men was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and two counts of  possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order. He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay. The other was released and will appear in court on Sept. 14.

