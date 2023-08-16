2 arrested after firearms, drugs, seized during traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont.

Two men from Lindsay, Ont., face drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop by police on Tuesday night.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:40 p.m., an officer noticed a man wanted by police in the passenger seat of a vehicle travelling in the area of St. Joseph Road and Angeline Street.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the passenger provided a false name. He was arrested and fond in possession of 99 crams of cocaine and a quantity of cash.
A further search led to the seizure of 37 grams of suspected fentanyl, a shotgun (with a tampered serial number), an air soft handgun and shotgun and ammunition.
Two men, both age, 29, were charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, seven firearm-related charges, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
One of the men was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order. He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay. The other was released and will appear in court on Sept. 14.
- Former CRA employee accused of stealing $20K in COVID-19 benefits
- Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher pleads guilty to child neglect
- Former Montreal elementary school teacher sentenced to eight years for abusing young girls
- ‘This looked legit’: Mom scammed trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets for daughter
Comments