Bancroft, Ont. area traffic stop leads to drug seizure, 3 arrests: OPP

Three people face drug-related charges following a traffic stop south of Bancroft, Ont., early Sunday.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 3:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Lower Faraday Road, about 25 km south of Bancroft.

Police located quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as a weapon.

A 35-year-old Bancroft resident was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance and one count each of unauthorized possession of a weapon and knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a weapon.

A 36-year-old Bancroft resident and a 38-year-old woman from Kington, Ont., were each charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (two counts for cocaine).

The Bancroft resident was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Both of the Bancroft accused remain in custody, OPP said Monday.

The woman from Kingston was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Sept. 26.