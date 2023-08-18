Structures lost in West Kelowna as thousands remain under evacuation order due to wildfires

See more sharing options

Structures have been lost in West Kelowna due to the McDougall Creek wildfire, officials confirmed early Friday morning.

It is not known exactly how many buildings have burned due to the fire but the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said a full assessment of the area will be undertaken Friday morning.

At around 3 a.m. Friday, officials said the fire remains very active and unpredictable.

Currently, 2,462 properties are under evacuation order and 4,801 properties are under evacuation alert due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

6:28 B.C. wildfires: Next 24 to 48 hours could be the most challenging of the summer

It’s thought that embers from the nearby McDougall Creek wildfire sparked the new fires, with embers, aided by gusting winds, crossing Okanagan Lake.

More to come.