Fire

Structures lost in West Kelowna as thousands remain under evacuation order due to wildfires

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 6:26 am
Structures have been lost in West Kelowna due to the McDougall Creek wildfire, officials confirmed early Friday morning.

It is not known exactly how many buildings have burned due to the fire but the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said a full assessment of the area will be undertaken Friday morning.

At around 3 a.m. Friday, officials said the fire remains very active and unpredictable.

Currently, 2,462 properties are under evacuation order and 4,801 properties are under evacuation alert due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

A state of emergency has been declared in Kelowna, and evacuations are underway in two neighbourhoods, as two wildfires flared to life late Thursday evening.

It’s thought that embers from the nearby McDougall Creek wildfire sparked the new fires, with embers, aided by gusting winds, crossing Okanagan Lake.

More to come.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

