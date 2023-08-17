Attack crew deployed to new wildfire on Quadra Island

Send this page to someone via email

An attack crew has been deployed to a new wildfire burning out of control on Quadra Island.

The Village Bay Lake fire is an estimated three hectares in size, but as of 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, no evacuation alerts or orders had been triggered. A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

The Strathcona Regional District, however, has issued an advisory through the Alertable application. It notes that parts of Electoral Area C are affected and people should avoid entering the area.

The district is encouraging residents not to call 911 for information or updates on the fire. Instead, information is available on the BC Wildfire Service website or through the Coastal Fire Centre Information Officer line.

In addition to an initial attack crew, two helicopters and three Bird-Dog tanker planes have been sent to contain the blaze.

The Village Bay Lake fire was detected Thursday, as the BC Wildfire Service warned British Columbians to brace for what could the most challenging two days of an already record-breaking wildfire season.

Some 374 wildfires are burning across the province, with more than 2,500 people forced from West Kelowna homes alone.

Advice on how to prepare for an evacuation, an updated list of emergency alerts, and a link to emergency support services, is available on the B.C. government’s website.