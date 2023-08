See more sharing options

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the River-Osborne area Thursday evening.

Large plumes of dark smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the building at 221 Stradbrook.

View image in full screen Smoke rising from an apartment building in the River-Osborne area. Corey Callaghan / Global News

View image in full screen Firefighters are seen on top of the building as the flames begin to settle. Submitted / Wendy Kramer

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says while the fire has been declared under control, they’re still asking people to avoid the area.

More to come.