Tactical evacuations ordered due to wildfire northwest of Boston Bar

B.C. emergency officials are conducting tactical evacuations in the Keefers and Nahatlach area north of Boston Bar, due to an aggressively expanding wildfire.

The Fraser Valley Regional District issued an evacuation order shortly before 6:30 p.m. due to the 485-hectare Kookpi Creek wildfire.

View image in full screen The area of an evacuation order near the Fraser Canyon community of Keefers. Alertable.ca

The order covers both the north and south sides of the Nahatlatch River and the Nahatlatch Provincial Park, protected area and river recreation site.

“Due to the threat to life and safety you must leave the designated area immediately. Failure to do so could result in injury and loss of life,” the order states.

Evacuees are being directed to an emergency support services reception centre at Family Place 65250 Boston Bar Station Road in Boston Bar.

RCMP said the evacuation area was near Highway 1, and urged drivers to avoid the area.

The Kookipi Creek fire was discovered on July 8, and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Officials have warned that the recent stretch of hot, dry weather coupled with a change in weather bringing strong winds could cause numerous wildfires around the province to flare up in the coming days.