Kingston Police seek public’s help in off-road vehicle theft

Send this page to someone via email

According to Kingston Police it was a little before 3 am on August 3 that two suspects broke into a fenced compound at a business on Bath Road.

The two individuals stole a utility task vehicle, driving off the property.

Descriptions are vague and both individuals had their faces covered according to the police media release.

surveillance video of two suspects involved in the theft of a off road vehicle. Kingston Police

One individual is described as wearing dark clothes and the second person is said to have been wearing green/brown clothes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say both persons had bags with them and one of the bags appeared to be green in colour.

On the morning of August 12 police were notified that an abandoned UTV had been discovered in a wooded area near the train tracks by Taylor Kidd Boulevard and Waterloo Drive.

Surveillance video of the utility task vehicle and the two suspects. Kingston Police

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Joanne Geikie at 613-549-4660 ext. 6307 or by e-mail at jgeikie@kingstonpolice.ca.