Capilano University expanding with $63.2M takeover of Squamish’s Quest University campus

Capilano University will be soon providing courses and services in Squamish.

With help from the B.C. government, it has purchased the former Quest University campus.

The province invested $48 million into Capilano University for the expansion, with the university covering the rest of the $63.2-million purchase.

The campus of the former Quest University was closed in April 2023 due to financial reasons.

“The Sea-to-Sky region is growing quickly,” said Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

“Capilano University’s purchase of the former Quest University campus in Squamish will provide post-secondary education opportunities closer to home for people living in the area, which is fantastic news for local high school students and those who want to go to university at any age from the Squamish, Whistler and surrounding areas.”

The 18-acre property, which includes more than 12,000 square metres of existing university infrastructure, was built in 2007 and remained ready for use — ready for the new faculty, staff and students. It has an academic building, an all-weather sports field and two large parking lots.

The new Capilano campus will be open next spring, serving students studying early childhood care, education and literacy. By September 2024, courses for arts, science and business programs will also be available, as well as outdoor recreation and programming with the Squamish and Lil’wat Nations.

“As a university that serves Vancouver’s North Shore, the Sunshine Coast and the Sea-to-Sky region, we look forward to delivering new opportunities for learners in Squamish to pursue post-secondary studies,” said Paul Dangerfield, Capilano University’s president.

“We are grateful to the province, the District of Squamish and the Squamish Nation for their support.

“We look forward to continuing to build a relationship with the community, the Squamish Nation and multiple partners to design and offer programs that match the education and skills-training needs of the community and region.”

The university is partnering with local First Nations to define program priorities and co-create specific First Nations programs that enhance Indigenous learner participation.

“The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) has worked closely with Capilano University for many years, and we are pleased to support the return of in-person learning to the District of Squamish,” said Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Coun. Sxwíxwtn Wilson Williams.

“The new campus will provide opportunities for our youth in Squamish to seek post-secondary education close to home. We look forward to continuing discussions with Capilano University about how to best serve our members and how we can help Indigenize the university’s programs.”

The campus is also exploring the possibility of having a 74-space child care centre.

“We are thrilled CapU has made a full return to Squamish,” Squamish Mayor Armand Hurford said.

“Local access to quality post-secondary education is a valuable asset to any community, and we look forward to the opportunities CapU will provide to students and learners of all ages in Squamish.”

The new campus is expected to accommodate growth in the Sea-to-Sky region for people looking for in-community education pathways, reduce commute times between home, work and study for students in the region, and increase post-secondary participation.

According to the province, the Sea-to-Sky communities of Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton are growing faster than average in B.C., with one of the youngest populations in the province.