Elks begin second half of their season on Thursday in Hamilton

The first half of the 2023 CFL season couldn’t have gone any worse for the Edmonton Elks which was filled with blown leads, missed opportunities, and being on the wrong end of shut-out twice which all led to an 0-9 start.

The Elks on Thursday will turn the page to the second of half of the season as they look for their first win of the season when the vista the Tiger-Cats from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

The Elks chances for the post-season are very slim but if they want to get back into the race in either the Western Division or the crossover to the Eastern Division, these next five games will determine their direction. The Elks face the Tiger-Cats on Thursday, host the Ottawa Redblacks on August 27 and then it’s the Labour Day series with the Calgary Stampeders followed by a road matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Tiger-Cats, Redblacks, and Stampeders all have three wins at present while the Riders have four.

It’s a tall task for the Elks and head coach Chris Jones says the team needs a week-to-week approach starting Thursday in Hamilton.

“We have take the games one by one and we certainly have to play four quarters of football and we have to be a more disciplined football team,” Jones said. “We’ve put in measures to try and attempt to do that. If we take care of the football, take the football away, and play disciplined football by not taking a bunch of penalties. I think we’ll have opportunities to be real good down the stretch.”

Elks head coach Chris Jones on the second half of the season starting on Thursday and what needs to happen to get some wins

The Elks will start Tre Ford at quarterback once again on Thursday who will have a key addition back in the receiving core with Eugene Lewis making a return from the six-game injured list. Lewis last played on June 25 against the Toronto Argonauts where he suffered a knee injury. Lewis will look to add to a passing attack that produced 189 yards last week against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and sits eighth in the CFL with an average of 225 passing yards per game.

Elks quarterback Tre Ford on coming back home to Hamilton which was the site for his first CFL win last season

The Elks will get another veteran back on Thursday with fullback Tanner Green who missed the last six games with a hamstring injury. Also, defensive tackle, Daniel Ross, is back with the Elks after being released by the team on July 8. Ross has recorded eight defensive tackles in four games played this season.

Coming off the roster is linebacker Loucheiz Purifoy who is out for the rest of the season with a calf injury. Defensive lineman Elliott Brown is on the six-game injured list with a knee injury but is expected back in the lineup before the end of the season. Linebacker Woodly Appolon has been placed on the one-game injured list.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Kevin Brown Fulback: Tanner Green

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Steven Dunbar Jr., Manny Arceneaux, Dillon Mitchell, Vincent Forbes-Mombleu (Kyran Moore-designated nationalized American*)

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Curtis, Cole Nelson (Designated National), (Jake Ceresna-designated nationalized American *) Kony Ealy, A.C. Leonard

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Marloshawn Franklin Jr

Defensive backs: Marcus Lewis, Ed Gainey, Scott Hutter, Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

You can hear live coverage of Thursday’s game between the Elks and Tiger-Cats on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 4 p.m. The opening kickoff from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton will be at 5:30 p.m with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.