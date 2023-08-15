Victor Cui out as president and CEO of Edmonton Elks football team

Send this page to someone via email

Less than two years after being hired, the Edmonton Elks and president and CEO Victor Cui have mutually parted ways effective immediately, the football team announced Tuesday.

The team named Cui as its new president and CEO on January 24, 2022.

The team is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. MT. It will be livestreamed in the video player at the top of this story.

“We thank Victor for his work during his time with the club,” said Tom Richards, chair of the EE Football Club board of directors.

“This was a difficult decision for everyone involved, but as a board we believe it’s in the best interests of all parties to move in a new direction.”

Cui said the decision was difficult but was made so he can focus on his family.

“Despite the team’s current record, I have full confidence that the positives we are starting to see on the field will lead to success moving forward,” said Cui.

An Edmonton native and a graduate of the University of Alberta, Cui came to the team after being the CEO of International ONE Championship, a mixed martial arts program based in Singapore.

He founded and is the CEO of ONE Elite Agency as well. Over the last 25 years, he was also involved with the Commonwealth Games, Golf Canada and ESPN Star Sports.

The team said the search for a new president and CEO will begin in the coming weeks, with the existing business operations senior leadership team leading the day-to-day in the interim.

The news comes as the football team is in the midst of a 22-game home losing streak — the longest in North American professional sports history.

The Elks have not won at home since Oct. 12, 2019.

Edmonton (0-9) has also lost 13 games straight overall, tying a franchise record set in 1963-64.

— With files from Caley Gibson, Global News and The Canadian Press