Traffic

Police investigate after e-scooter rider found at side of Guelph road with head trauma

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 17, 2023 12:25 pm
Guelph police cruiser.
Guelph police cruiser. Guelph Police Service
A Guelph man is in a Hamilton trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

First responders were called to an area on Victoria Road South near MacAlister Boulevard Wednesday night about a collision involving an electric scooter.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say a man was found unresponsive next to the e-scooter on the roadside with head trauma around 9:15 p.m.

The victim, identified as a 52-year-old man, remains in critical condition.

Investigators say they are trying to determine the sequence of events that led to the man’s injuries.

They are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the man on the e-scooter on Victoria Road South between Arkell Road and Stone Road East just before 9 p.m. They are also seeking those with surveillance or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service traffic unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7514.

 

CrashGuelph NewsGuelph Police Servicee-scooterElectric ScooterHead TraumaVictoria Road South
