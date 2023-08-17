$250K in damages following fire in south London, Ont. home

Send this page to someone via email

Damage is pegged at $250,000 after a fire broke out in a home near south London, Ont., early Thursday morning.

According to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the London Fire Department responded to a working structure fire on Byron Avenue East around 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly, but officials said damage is extensive to the interior of the home.

The fire was reportedly discovered by residents returning home. No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the blaze have not yet been determined.

Officials said the fire is under investigation.