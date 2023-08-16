Alberta school bus companies face driver shortages ahead of school year

Send this page to someone via email

School bus companies across Alberta are short hundreds of drivers, weeks ahead of the start of another school year.

“We’re anticipating (being) anywhere from 15 to 25 per cent short around the province, and that seems to be pretty much a North America-wide number,” Mark Critch, president of the Alberta School Bus Contractors Association (ASBCA), said.

Critch said he suspects the shortage of drivers is part of larger labour shortages, and wants to see a “very different approach” used to attract more people to the job.

“Pay rates are a huge concern. Of course, we need to pay them appropriately for what the work is,” he said, adding benefits, workplace culture and other items should be on the table.

One barrier to getting new drivers was unpaid training for multiple weeks, a matter the provincial government recently addressed.

“The last few years, it’s been a struggle getting people in,” Jason Schmunk, a driver trainer for Southland Transportation, said. “With the government stepping up and giving us some money for some training, It makes it a lot easier on everybody.”

Ian Foggo is one driver trainee who, prior to being laid off as a result of a brewery closure, didn’t consider getting behind the wheel of a big yellow bus.

He said his previous experience driving larger vehicles has helped him in his new job, and perks like more flexible hours have been a boon.

“Honestly, I do like having ‘my’ kids. I like being on the bus. I like … being the parent on the bus when we were going downtown to do a school project or something like that,” Foggo said.

“I’m looking forward to safely getting your kids to school.”

Critch said if more drivers don’t show up to “start-up meetings,” the driver shortage could mean having fewer available to cover sick days or for field trips. It could also lead to bus routes being re-routed, leading to longer trips or waits for kids.

“It could lead to no drivers in certain areas in the more remote rural areas of the province.”

The ASBCA is planning a town hall in late September, bringing together government officials, education officials, parents and drivers.

“We want to sit down and fix this problem,” Critch said. “We want to be a certainly active participant in trying to come up with solutions to fix the problem and have a long term plan as well, because we want we want parents to be confident that we’re going to get their kids to school in a timely, safe manner, and they’re not going to be losing out on educational time here.”