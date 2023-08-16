Shot fired during Lethbridge home invasion, 3 suspects sought

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service is asking for tips from the public in connection with a late July home invasion when a shot was fired.

According to police, three armed men, believed to be in their 20s or 30s, forced their way through the front door of a home in the 200 block of Stafford Bay North around 11:30 p.m. on July 30.

The suspects, who wore dark clothing and face coverings, allegedly attacked the people inside the home and fired a shot.

The three men were seen fleeing the area in a grey, newer model SUV.

Emergency crews responded to the home and provided medical treatment to the assault victims. Their injuries were considered minor and did not require transport to hospital.

Investigators believe the home invasion was targeted and are not concerned for the safety of the general public.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.