Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shot fired during Lethbridge home invasion, 3 suspects sought

By Ryan White Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 4:33 pm
The Lethbridge police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter. View image in full screen
The Lethbridge police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Lethbridge Police Service is asking for tips from the public in connection with a late July home invasion when a shot was fired.

According to police, three armed men, believed to be in their 20s or 30s, forced their way through the front door of a home in the 200 block of Stafford Bay North around 11:30 p.m. on July 30.

The suspects, who wore dark clothing and face coverings, allegedly attacked the people inside the home and fired a shot.

The three men were seen fleeing the area in a grey, newer model SUV.

Emergency crews responded to the home and provided medical treatment to the assault victims. Their injuries were considered minor and did not require transport to hospital.

Trending Now

Investigators believe the home invasion was targeted and are not concerned for the safety of the general public.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Home InvasionlpsLethbridge home invasionLethbridge break inLethbridge home break-inLethbridge shot firedStafford Bay Northtargeted B&E
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices