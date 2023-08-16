Children’s play houses burned at Kingston elementary school

The Limestone District School Board says someone burned children’s playhouses at a local school in Kingston last week.
According to the board, at least two plastic playhouses in the school yard at Rideau Public School were burned between 9 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 10.
The fire also damaged a nearby tree and the pavement near the playhouses, but the damage was mostly done to the playhouses.
The board says it has made a report to Kingston police, who are investigating the alleged act of vandalism. It asks anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.
Police did not respond to a request for information.
