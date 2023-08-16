Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Children’s play houses burned at Kingston elementary school

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 4:08 pm
Although the play houses have since been removed, this image shows how the fire also caused damage to the pavement underneath. View image in full screen
Although the play houses have since been removed, this image shows how the fire also caused damage to the pavement underneath. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Limestone District School Board says someone burned children’s playhouses at a local school in Kingston last week.

According to the board, at least two plastic playhouses in the school yard at Rideau Public School were burned between 9 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The fire also damaged a nearby tree and the pavement near the playhouses, but the damage was mostly done to the playhouses.

Trending Now

The board says it has made a report to Kingston police, who are investigating the alleged act of vandalism. It asks anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.

Police did not respond to a request for information.

More on Crime
FireVandalismLimestone District School BoardKingston vandalismFire at Schoolkingston public schoolRideau Public School
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices