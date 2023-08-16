Menu

Crime

Man charged with drunk diving after fatal Winnipeg crash in December 2022

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 1:32 pm
Winnipeg police say an arrest has been made in a December 2022 crash that killed a woman on King Edward Street at Inkster Boulevard. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say an arrest has been made in a December 2022 crash that killed a woman on King Edward Street at Inkster Boulevard. Arsalan Saeed/Global News
A Winnipeg man is facing drunk driving charges after a collision that killed a woman last December.

Winnipeg police say a 21-year-old turned himself in to police on Aug. 8 after an “extensive” investigation into the crash.

A 42-year-old woman was turning north onto King Edward Street from Inkster Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2022 when she was hit by a vehicle speeding westbound on Inkster.

The woman died at the scene.

Winnipeg Police Service public information officer Const. Claude Chancy said the investigation involved extensive forensic analysis, which delayed identifying a suspect in the case. It wasn’t immediately apparent the 21-year-old on scene was the driver of the vehicle, Chancy said.

“It was a lot of work involved in this one,” he said.

Nicholas Primo Baldovi, 21, was charged with two counts of driving while impaired causing death and one count of causing death by criminal negligence.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, police said Wednesday.

Baldovi was detained in custody.

