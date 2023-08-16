4 people criminally charged with cheating at Pickering casino: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been charged with cheating at a Pickering casino, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, which is attached to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, was contacted on Aug. 3 with “allegations that a table games dealer was in collusion with patrons at Pickering Casino Resort.”

An investigation led to the arrest of four people, all of whom have been criminally charged.

A 24-year-old Scarborough resident has been charged with breach of trust, four counts of cheating at play and four counts of fraud over $5,000.

A 28-year-old Mississauga resident, a 30-year-old Brampton resident and a 24-year-old Brampton resident have each been charged with four counts of cheating at play, four counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in an Oshawa court at a later date.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information contact OPP Det. Const. Melynda Moran at 289-923-7345 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.