Crime

4 people criminally charged with cheating at Pickering casino: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 11:24 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Four people have been charged with cheating at a Pickering casino, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, which is attached to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, was contacted on Aug. 3 with “allegations that a table games dealer was in collusion with patrons at Pickering Casino Resort.”

An investigation led to the arrest of four people, all of whom have been criminally charged.

A 24-year-old Scarborough resident has been charged with breach of trust, four counts of cheating at play and four counts of fraud over $5,000.

A 28-year-old Mississauga resident, a 30-year-old Brampton resident and a 24-year-old Brampton resident have each been charged with four counts of cheating at play, four counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in an Oshawa court at a later date.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information contact OPP Det. Const. Melynda Moran at 289-923-7345 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

